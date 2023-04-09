Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Ventas Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $62.07.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after acquiring an additional 971,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

