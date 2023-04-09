Verge Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.23 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Verge has a total market cap of $46.41 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,340.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00318605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00566196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00072130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00440355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,727,613 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.