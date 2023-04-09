VirtualMeta Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.22 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $34,079.61 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00351175 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,719.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

