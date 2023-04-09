VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33,841.63

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $8.05 million and $33,841.63 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00351175 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,719.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

