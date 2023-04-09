WAM Microcap Limited (WMI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 23rd

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from WAM Microcap’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
WAM Microcap Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other WAM Microcap news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 61,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$95,409.93 ($64,904.71). 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About WAM Microcap
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.