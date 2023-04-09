Wanchain Price Reaches $0.27 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $52.40 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,373,071 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

