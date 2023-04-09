Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) vs. Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Logansport Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Logansport Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 29.82% N/A N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.54% 20.19% 1.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $10.74 million 2.25 $3.16 million $5.18 7.66 Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.09 $9.00 million $3.95 6.86

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Logansport Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

