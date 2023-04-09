WazirX (WRX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $70.52 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

