Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRLN. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also

