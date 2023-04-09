Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $55.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

