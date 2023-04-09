Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

