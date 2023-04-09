Wells Fargo & Company Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $136.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

