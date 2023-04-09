WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $698,379.63

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and $698,379.63 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00322398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00021019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012167 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000880 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003538 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars.

