WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops One Day Volume of $708,018.23

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $38.53 million and approximately $708,018.23 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00319819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011901 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003683 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

