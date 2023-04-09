WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.13.
WidePoint Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.