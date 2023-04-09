William Blair Initiates Coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

William Blair began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

CBAY opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $852.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,718,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,347.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 423,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

