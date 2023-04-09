Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.82.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $98.54.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $550.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.