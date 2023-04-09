Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.0170

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Wirtual has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $3,083.83 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wirtual alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wirtual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wirtual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.