Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $78.13 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $310.88 or 0.01112567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $78.13 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,480,909 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

