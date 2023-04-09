Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Lowered to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.30.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.