XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2023

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEVGet Rating) by 1,194.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of XPeng worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 29.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after buying an additional 292,396 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after buying an additional 7,022,327 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,016,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,205,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

XPeng Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.