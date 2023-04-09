XYO (XYO) One Day Volume Reaches $849,063.81

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, XYO has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $70.07 million and $849,063.81 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,280.32 or 0.99905051 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00529776 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,097,953.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

