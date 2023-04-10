2,607 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of CTRA traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $25.66. 1,971,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,202,698. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.
