4,559 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $33.97. 164,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.