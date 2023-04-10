4,575 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.43 on Monday, hitting $213.68. The stock had a trading volume of 57,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

