ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.61. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

Featured Stories

