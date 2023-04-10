Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,478 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $375.18. 549,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,588. The company has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

