Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 5.3%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 655,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,805,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $816.42 million, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.
In related news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
