aelf Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. aelf has a market capitalization of $187.22 million and $7.80 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003395 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001541 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,658,383 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

