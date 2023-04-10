ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($41.09) to €37.50 ($40.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

