AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Up 5.6%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 12,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.61.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. AirIQ had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 million for the quarter.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Further Reading

