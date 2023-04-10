Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.53

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.53 and last traded at C$17.53, with a volume of 286922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$523,790.89. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

