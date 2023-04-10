Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $50.02 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00059847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001191 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,747,664 coins and its circulating supply is 7,195,819,145 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

