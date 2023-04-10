Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.02. 5,415,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,066,313. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $270.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

