Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $99.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.20. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 3.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

