ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NYSE:ALE opened at $65.54 on Thursday. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 281.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after buying an additional 543,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,378,000. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the third quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

