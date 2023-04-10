Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
Featured Stories
