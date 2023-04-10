Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.