Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.