American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,083,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American States Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American States Water by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,269. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.88. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.