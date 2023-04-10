Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.36.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after acquiring an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

