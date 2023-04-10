Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.