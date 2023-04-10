Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price at $459.86

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $459.86.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DE opened at $369.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

