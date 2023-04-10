Analysts Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) PT at $44.00

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

JOYY stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.51. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in JOYY by 74.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

