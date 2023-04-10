Analysts Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) PT at $12.43

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 164,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.