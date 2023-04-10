Analyzing CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) and Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP – Get Rating) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.2% of Champion Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Champion Industries and CPI Card Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group $475.74 million 1.04 $36.54 million $3.10 13.98

Profitability

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Industries.

This table compares Champion Industries and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group 7.68% -36.78% 12.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Champion Industries and CPI Card Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CPI Card Group has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.06%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Champion Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Champion Industries has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Champion Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champion Industries

Champion Industries, Inc. engages in the production, printing, and sale of printed materials and the sale of office products and office furniture, including interior design services. The company was founded on July 1, 1992 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group, Inc. engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment provides integrated card services to Prepaid Debit Card program managers in the U.S. The Other segment consists of corporate expenses and less significant operations that generated sales from the production of Financial Payment, retail gift, card personalization, and fulfillment services in Canada. The company was founded in June 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

