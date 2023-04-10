Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down to $2.16

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.11. Angi shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 21,271 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Angi during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Angi by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Angi by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.