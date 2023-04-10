Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Cut by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,406 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.