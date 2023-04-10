Ankr (ANKR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75.17 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Ankr has a total market cap of $342.82 million and $75.17 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,221.12 or 1.00060150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03547995 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $46,939,014.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

