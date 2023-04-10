Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $133.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.45 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.72.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

