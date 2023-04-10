Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,519 shares of company stock worth $19,020,006. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $404.07. The company had a trading volume of 130,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $476.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.48.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

